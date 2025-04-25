CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS Earnings Results: $CHTR Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS ($CHTR) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported earnings of $8.42 per share, missing estimates of $8.87 by $0.45. The company also reported revenue of $13,735,000,000, missing estimates of $13,955,429,931 by $-220,429,931.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 356 institutional investors add shares of CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 404 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,113,325 of award payments to $CHTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHTR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024

