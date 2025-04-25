CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS Earnings Results: $CHTR Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS ($CHTR) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported earnings of $8.42 per share, missing estimates of $8.87 by $0.45. The company also reported revenue of $13,735,000,000, missing estimates of $13,955,429,931 by $-220,429,931.
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 356 institutional investors add shares of CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 404 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 2,326,301 shares (+339.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $797,386,193
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,126,783 shares (+822.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $386,227,408
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 830,120 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $284,540,232
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 767,801 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,179,148
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 609,554 shares (+130.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,936,824
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 392,476 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,528,998
- BARCLAYS PLC added 380,860 shares (+34.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,547,382
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS Government Contracts
We have seen $1,113,325 of award payments to $CHTR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ANALOG TO DIGITAL CABLE TV CONVERSION/PROGRAMMING: $207,927
- CABLE TV: $178,924
- WAMC INTERNET AND CABLE SERVICES: $147,064
- INTERNET AND TELEVISION SERVICES: $80,628
- INITIAL INSTALLATION, AND 12 MONTH BASE PERIOD OF CABLE AND INTERNET SERVICES PLUS FOUR (4) 12-MONTH OPTION...: $67,053
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHTR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024
