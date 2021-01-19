US Markets
Charter Communications drops bid to end merger conditions early

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday that Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O was abandoning its request to drop some merger conditions ahead of schedule as part of its 2016 tie-up with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks.

Last year, Charter sought approval by the FCC to end a prohibition on imposing data caps and usage-based pricing mechanisms as well as a requirement for Charter to offer to

connect its Internet protocol network to any qualifying entity free of charge. The conditions will remain in effect until May 2023, the FCC said.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

