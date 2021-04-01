Charter Communications (CHTR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $611.73, changing hands as low as $609.48 per share. Charter Communications Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHTR's low point in its 52 week range is $418.01 per share, with $681.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $612.95. The CHTR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.