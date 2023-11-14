News & Insights

Markets
CHTR

Charter Communications Agrees To Pay $25 Mln Penalty For Unauthorized Stock Buybacks

November 14, 2023 — 11:08 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) agreed to pay a civil penalty of $25 million for violating internal accounting controls requirements relating to its stock buybacks, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.

According to the SEC's order, Charter's board authorized company personnel to conduct certain buybacks using trading plans that conform to SEC Rule 10b5-1. The Rule offers protection to companies and individuals from insider trading liability as long as they meet the conditions of the rule, including a requirement that they not retain the ability to change the planned purchases or sales after they adopt the trading plan.

However, the SEC's order found that, from 2017 to 2021, Charter used plans that included "accordion" provisions, which company personnel described as giving Charter flexibility, that allowed Charter to change the total dollar amounts available to buy back stock and to change the timing of buybacks after the plans took effect.

According to the SEC's order, because Charter's trading plans did not meet the conditions of Rule 10b5-1, the company's buybacks did not comport with the board's authorizations.

The SEC's order found that Charter included accordion provisions in nine separate trading plans over the four-year period.

The SEC's order found that Charter's repeated use of trading plans that did not conform to Rule 10b5-1 was the result of the company's insufficient internal accounting controls, in particular, its absence of reasonably designed controls to analyze whether the discretion the accordion provisions gave executives to alter the company's trading was consistent with the board's authorization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.