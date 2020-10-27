Charter (CHTR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Charter Communications CHTR is set to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 30.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2020 revenues is pegged at $12.04 billion, indicating a 5.2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Moreover, the consensus mark for earnings has moved up 0.7% to $3.05 over the past 30 days, suggesting growth of 75.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, Charter beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in one, the average negative surprise being 13.86%.

Charter Communications, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Charter Communications, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Charter Communications, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Charter’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from an increased number of Internet subscribers amid the coronavirus induced social distancing norms. Increased media consumption and work-from-home wave are expected to have augured well for this cable giant.



Notably, the company had 26.313 million residential Internet customers, up 8.5% year over year in second quarter. Internet revenues grew 10.4% year over year to $4.53 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Residential-Internet revenues is pegged at $4.66 billion, indicating 11.1% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for Internet subscribers is pegged at 26.587 million, implying 8.1% year-over-year subscriber growth.



Charter’s expanding mobile subscriber base is also a key catalyst. The consensus mark for third-quarter mobile revenues stands at $348 million, indicating a surge of 81.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



However, Charter persistently suffers video-subscriber attrition, primarily due to cord-cutting and stiff competition from streamers like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon prime video. Rising job losses due to coronavirus are expected to have intensified cord-cutting, while subscription dues are expected to have shot up.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Video revenues is pegged at $4.39 billion, almost unchanged from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, small and medium-sized businesses are the worst hit by the coronavirus and Charter’s substantial exposure (roughly 2 million customers) to this cohort is expected to have negatively impacted its top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Weakness in SMB is also expected to have hurt Charter’s advertising business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for advertising sales is pegged at $340 million, implying 13.7% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Charter has an Earnings ESP of -0.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Alphabet GOOGL has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI has an Earnings ESP of +3.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Take Two Interactive Software TTWO has an Earnings ESP of +7.51% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.