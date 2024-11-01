Charter (CHTR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Charter Communications (CHTR) reported revenue of $13.8 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.82, compared to $8.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.55, the EPS surprise was +3.16%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Internet - Total Net Additions/Losses : -110 thousand compared to the -238.63 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: -110 thousand compared to the -238.63 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Video - SMB - Net Additions/Losses : -13 thousand compared to the -11.09 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: -13 thousand compared to the -11.09 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Voice - Total Net Additions/Losses : -288 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -295.7 thousand.

: -288 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -295.7 thousand. Video - Total Net Additions/Losses : -294 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -374.8 thousand.

: -294 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -374.8 thousand. Revenues- Residential- Video : $3.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

: $3.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%. Revenues- Advertising sales : $452 million compared to the $456.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year.

: $452 million compared to the $456.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year. Revenues- Commercial- Total : $1.82 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

: $1.82 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%. Revenues- Residential- Mobile service : $801 million versus $776.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.9% change.

: $801 million versus $776.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.9% change. Revenues- Other : $756 million compared to the $739.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.

: $756 million compared to the $739.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year. Revenues- Residential- Internet : $5.87 billion versus $5.84 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $5.87 billion versus $5.84 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Revenues- Residential- Voice : $360 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $346.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.

: $360 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $346.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%. Revenues- Commercial- Enterprise: $723 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $724.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

Shares of Charter have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

