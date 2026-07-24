Charter (CHTR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, Charter Communications (CHTR) reported revenue of $13.53 billion, down 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.66, compared to $9.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.52 billion, representing a surprise of +0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.96.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Internet - Total Net Additions/Losses : -172 thousand versus -129.68 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: -172 thousand versus -129.68 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Video - Total Net Additions/Losses : -21 thousand versus -61.82 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: -21 thousand versus -61.82 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Video - Small Business - Net Additions/Losses : -10 thousand versus -5.15 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: -10 thousand versus -5.15 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Residential - Video - Net Additions/Losses : -11 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -56.67 thousand.

: -11 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -56.67 thousand. Revenues- Residential- Total : $10.35 billion versus $10.42 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.

: $10.35 billion versus $10.42 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change. Revenues- Commercial- Total : $1.87 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

: $1.87 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change. Revenues- Other : $894 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $836.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

: $894 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $836.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. Revenues- Advertising sales : $416 million compared to the $382.47 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

: $416 million compared to the $382.47 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year. Revenues- Residential- Voice : $331 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $313.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

: $331 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $313.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%. Revenues- Residential- Internet : $5.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

: $5.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%. Revenues- Connectivity : $6.87 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.9 billion.

: $6.87 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.9 billion. Revenues- Residential- Mobile service: $1.1 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.9%.

Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Charter here>>>

Shares of Charter have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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