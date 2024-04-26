Charter (CHTR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Charter Communications (CHTR) reported revenue of $13.68 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.55, compared to $6.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.7 billion, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Voice Customers : 7,726 thousand compared to the 7,765.18 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7,726 thousand compared to the 7,765.18 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Total Internet Customers : 30,516 thousand compared to the 30,505.51 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 30,516 thousand compared to the 30,505.51 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. SMB - Total Customers (Video, Internet & Voice) : 3,938 thousand compared to the 3,952.34 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3,938 thousand compared to the 3,952.34 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. SMB - Total Voice Customers : 1,288 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,293.65 thousand.

: 1,288 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,293.65 thousand. Revenues- Residential- Video : $3.91 billion versus $3.90 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.

: $3.91 billion versus $3.90 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change. Revenues- Advertising sales : $391 million versus $377.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.

: $391 million versus $377.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change. Revenues- Commercial- Total : $1.80 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.

: $1.80 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year. Revenues- Residential- Mobile service : $685 million versus $662.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.8% change.

: $685 million versus $662.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.8% change. Revenues- Other : $699 million versus $736.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

: $699 million versus $736.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change. Revenues- Residential- Internet : $5.83 billion compared to the $5.84 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

: $5.83 billion compared to the $5.84 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Revenues- Residential- Voice : $374 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $380.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

: $374 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $380.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. Revenues- Commercial- Enterprise: $708 million versus $704.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

Shares of Charter have returned -10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

