Charter (CHTR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Charter Communications (CHTR) reported revenue of $13.67 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.69, compared to $8.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.03, the EPS surprise was -4.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Mobile Lines Net Additions : 615 thousand versus 394.79 thousand estimated by six analysts on average.

: 615 thousand versus 394.79 thousand estimated by six analysts on average. Total Mobile Lines : 5292 thousand compared to the 5071.79 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.

: 5292 thousand compared to the 5071.79 thousand average estimate based on six analysts. Residential- Phone/Voice-Net Additions/Losses : -232 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of -207.71 thousand.

: -232 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of -207.71 thousand. Residential - Video-Net Additions/Losses : -145 thousand compared to the -176.88 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.

: -145 thousand compared to the -176.88 thousand average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues-Residential-Video : $4.25 billion versus $4.33 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.

: $4.25 billion versus $4.33 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change. Revenues-Advertising sales : $558 million versus $552.86 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.6% change.

: $558 million versus $552.86 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.6% change. Revenues-Commercial-Total : $1.75 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

: $1.75 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Revenues-Mobile : $876 million versus $819.75 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.6% change.

: $876 million versus $819.75 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.6% change. Revenues-Other : $219 million versus $214.90 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.

: $219 million versus $214.90 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change. Revenues-Residential-Internet : $5.64 billion versus $5.65 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $5.64 billion versus $5.65 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Revenues-Residential-Telephone/Voice : $379 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $362.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

: $379 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $362.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%. Revenues-Residential-Total: $10.27 billion compared to the $10.36 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Charter here>>>



Shares of Charter have returned +21.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.