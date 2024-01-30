Charter (CHTR) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Charter Communications (CHTR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $8.90 per share, indicating an increase of 15.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.72 billion, representing an increase of 0.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Charter metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Residential- Video' at $3.96 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Advertising sales' to come in at $427.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Commercial- Total' reaching $1.79 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Residential- Mobile service' stands at $615.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -29.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Residential - Total Video Customers' will reach 13,527.25 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14,497 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Mobile Lines' will likely reach 7,743.81 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,292 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Small and Medium Business - Customer Relationships' should arrive at 2,230.34 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,207 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Residential - Customer Relationships' will reach 30,015.48 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 29,988 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Mobile Lines - Net Additions' will reach 570.41 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 615 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Residential - Total Voice Customers' of 6,721.15 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,697 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customer Relationships - SMB - Net Additions' should come in at 6.34 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Residential - Total Internet Customers' to reach 28,615.03 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 28,412 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Charter here>>>



Over the past month, Charter shares have recorded returns of -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CHTR will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.