Charter (CHTR) Q3 Earnings Lag, Internet User Base Up Y/Y

Charter Communications CHTR delivered third-quarter 2022 earnings of $7.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.05%. However, the reported figure increased 13.5% year over year.



Revenues of $13.598 billion increased 6.2% on a year-over-year basis, owing to the residential, mobile and advertising sales growth. The top line missed the consensus mark by 0.82%.

Segmental Details

Residential revenues came in at $10.34 billion, up 0.7% year over year. Monthly residential revenues per customer (excluding mobile) totaled $115.16, unchanged year over year.



Internet revenues rose 3.9% year over year to $5.57 billion due to growth in Internet customers, promotional rate step-ups and reduced bundled discounts.



Video revenues declined 2.7% to $4.38 billion. Voice revenues decreased 4.6% to $391 million.



Charter Communications, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Charter Communications, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Charter Communications, Inc. Quote

Commercial revenues rose 2.2% year over year to $1.76 billion.



Small and medium business revenues came in at $1.08 billion, up 1.9% year over year, reflecting customer relationship growth.



Enterprise revenues were up 2.6% year over year to $673 million.



Advertising sales increased 22.9% year over year to $481 million.



Mobile revenues jumped 40.2% year over year to $750 million.



Other revenues came in at $223 million, down 2.1% year over year.

Subscriber Statistics

As of Sep 30, 2022, Charter had 32.141 million total customer relationships, up 0.6% year over year.



The company had 30.328 million Internet customers, up 1.4% year over year. Charter gained 75K Internet customers in the reported quarter.



Charter added 396K mobile lines in the reported quarter. As of Sep 30, 2022, the company served a total of 4.68 million mobile lines.



As of Sep 30, 2022, Charter had 15.291 million video customers, down 3.8% year over year. However, the company lost 204K video customers in the reported quarter.



Moreover, Charter had 9.22 million voice customers, down 8.4% year over year. The company lost 271K video customers in the reported quarter.

Operating Details

Total operating costs and expenses increased 3.5% from the year-ago quarter to $8.14 billion.



Programming costs dropped 3.8% year over year to $2.87 billion. Regulatory, connectivity and produced-content costs were down 7.4% to $587 million.



Costs to service customers inched up 4.4% year over year to $1.98 billion. Marketing costs were $861 million, up 9.3% year over year.



Mobile costs jumped 39.4% year over year to $846 million.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.4% year over year to $5.41 billion.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $480 million compared with $483 million as of Jun 30, 2022.



As of Sep 30, 2022, total debt was $97.03 billion compared with $96 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.



Cash flows from operating activities totaled $3.8 billion compared with the previous quarter’s $3.7 billion.



Free cash flow was $1.5 billion compared with the previous quarter’s $1.7 billion.



In the reported quarter, Charter repurchased 5.8 million shares for approximately $2.6 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Charter currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Cumulus Media CMLS, fubo TV FUBO and AMC Entertainment AMC are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. All three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Cumulus Media is set to announce its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 28. CMLS shares have been down 35.2% year to date.



fubo TV is set to announce its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 4. FUBO shares have been down 77.4% year to date.



AMC Entertainment is set to announce its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 8. AMC shares have been down 76.6% year to date.

FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cumulus Media, Inc. (CMLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.