Charter (CHTR) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Charter Communications (CHTR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $8.55 per share, indicating an increase of 3.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.7 billion, representing an increase of 0.9% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Charter metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Residential- Video' at $3.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Advertising sales' stands at $456.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Commercial- Total' should arrive at $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Residential- Mobile service' will reach $776.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +33.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Internet - Total Net Additions/Losses' will reach -238.63 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'SMB - Total Customers (Video, Internet & Voice)' to reach 3,907.20 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.97 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'SMB - Total Voice Customers' of 1,276.58 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'SMB - Total Internet Customers' will reach 2,049.70 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.04 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'SMB - Total Video Customers' will likely reach 580.91 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 628 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Residential - Total Voice Customers' reaching 5,873.38 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.96 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Residential - Total Internet Customers' to come in at 28,163.34 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28.61 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Residential - Total Video Customers' should come in at 12,501.95 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.75 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Charter have returned +1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, CHTR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

