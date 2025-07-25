Charter (CHTR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Charter Communications (CHTR) reported revenue of $13.77 billion, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.18, compared to $8.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $10.05, the EPS surprise was -8.66%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Internet - Total Net Additions/Losses : -117 thousand versus -94.54 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: -117 thousand versus -94.54 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Video - Total Net Additions/Losses : -80 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -232.57 thousand.

: -80 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -232.57 thousand. Video - SMB - Net Additions/Losses : -7 thousand compared to the -7.65 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: -7 thousand compared to the -7.65 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Residential - Phone/Voice - Net Additions/Losses : -211 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -243.2 thousand.

: -211 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -243.2 thousand. Revenues- Residential- Total : $10.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

: $10.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%. Revenues- Residential- Internet : $5.97 billion versus $5.91 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

: $5.97 billion versus $5.91 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change. Revenues- Residential- Mobile service : $921 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $969.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%.

: $921 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $969.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%. Revenues- Residential- Video : $3.48 billion compared to the $3.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.

: $3.48 billion compared to the $3.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year. Revenues- Other : $839 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $774.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%.

: $839 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $774.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%. Revenues- Residential- Voice : $346 million versus $332.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

: $346 million versus $332.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Revenues- Commercial- Total : $1.84 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.

: $1.84 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year. Revenues- Advertising sales: $371 million compared to the $351.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.

Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Charter have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

