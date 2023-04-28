Charter (CHTR) Q1 Earnings Lag, Internet User Base Up Y/Y

Charter Communications CHTR delivered first-quarter 2023 earnings of $6.65 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.77%. The reported figure decreased 3.6% year over year.



Revenues of $13.653 billion increased 3.4% on a year-over-year basis, owing to the residential and mobile service growth. The top line beat the consensus mark by 0.58%.



Internet revenues grew 4.9% year over year to $5.72 billion. In the reported quarter, Charter added 76K Internet connections.

Segmental Details

Residential revenues totaled $10.84 billion in the first quarter, up 2.5% year over year. Residential revenue per residential customer totaled $120.56, up 2.5% year over year.



Video revenues of $4.25 billion in the first quarter were down 2.1% year over year.



Charter Communications, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Charter Communications, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Charter Communications, Inc. Quote

Voice revenues of $373 million in the first quarter declined 4.6% year over year.



First-quarter mobile service revenues totaled $497 million, up 28.3% year over year.



Commercial revenues increased 2.4% year over year to $1.77 billion, driven by SMB and enterprise revenue growth of 2% and 3.1% year over year, respectively.



First-quarter advertising revenues decreased 7.2% year over year to $355 million.



Other revenues jumped 34% year over year to $683 million.

Subscriber Statistics

As of Mar 31, 2023, Charter had 29.97 million residential customer relationships, down 0.1% year over year. SMB residential customer relationships inched up 2.4% to 2.22 million.



The company lost 241K video customers and 220K voice customers. It also added 686K mobile lines in the reported quarter.

Operating Details

Total operating costs and expenses increased 3.9% from the year-ago quarter to $8.30 billion.



Programming costs decreased 6% year over year to $2.8 billion. Other costs of revenue were $1.33 billion, up 19.9% year over year.



Costs to service customers inched up 6.9% year over year to $2.10 billion. Sales & marketing costs were $946 million, up 7.6% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.6% year over year to $5.35 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 30 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 39.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, the total principal amount of debt was $97.8 billion and Charter's credit facilities provided approximately $3.3 billion of additional liquidity in excess of its $534 million cash position.



Cash flows from operating activities totaled $3.32 billion, down 8.9% year over year.



Free cash flow was $664 million compared with the previous quarter’s $1.1 billion and the year-ago quarter’s $1.8 billion.



In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 2.6 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Communications Holdings, LLC common units for approximately $1 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Charter currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



CHTR shares have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector year to date. While Charter has gained 1.1%, the sector has increased 9.6%.



World Wrestling Entertainment WWE, WideOpenWest WOW and Marriott International MAR are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. All three carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



World Wrestling Entertainment shares have gained 54.2% year to date. WWE is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 3.



WideOpenWest shares have gained 22.9% year to date. WOW is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4.



Marriott shares have declined 11.1% year to date. MAR is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 2.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.