Charter (CHTR) Expands WiFi for Spectrum Business Customers

Charter Communications CHTR launched advanced WiFi for its Spectrum business customers, which will benefit small and medium-sized businesses.



The advanced WiFi solution enhances customer control, improves security via Security Shield, and provides greater coverage with Spectrum WiFi Pods.



The solution enables businesses to boost their productivity with faster, more secure, and more reliable wireless connectivity.

Strengthening Portfolio to Drive Top Line

Charter’s Spectrum Business recently expanded its network design center in Coppell and hired nearly 100 broadband network designers to support the company's network expansion and fiber-optic construction. This will bring broadband to more than a million additional homes and businesses.



Spectrum also launched its Internet, Mobile, TV, and Voice services to more than 2,000 small businesses and homes in Hale County.

Charter Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Charter Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Charter Communications, Inc. Quote

Charter’s expanding portfolio is expected to drive its top-line growth in 2023.



In the fourth quarter of 2022, Charter’s residential, and small and medium business Internet customers increased 0.105 million, resulting in a total of 30.4 million by 2022.



Its total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $13.7 billion, which increased 3.5% year over year. Its adjusted EBITDA for the same quarter were $5.5 billion, indicating growth of 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Charter’s Internet revenues were $5.6 billion, driven by a rise in Internet customers, promotional rate increases and reduced bundled discounts.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $13.53 billion, indicating 2.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Charter anticipates first-quarter 2023 earnings to be $2.82 per share. The consensus mark for first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $7.32 per share, which increased 6.1% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.

