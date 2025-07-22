Markets
Charter And Comcast Strike Deal With T-Mobile To Launch Business Mobile Services Nationwide In 2026

(RTTNews) - Charter (CHTR) and Comcast (CMCSA) announced a multi-year exclusive agreement with T-Mobile (TMUS) to utilize its network for delivering mobile services to their business customers across the United States. The service is scheduled to launch in 2026. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Charter and Comcast are teaming up with T-Mobile to use its mobile network through a long-term MVNO deal. This partnership will help them grow their mobile and internet services by combining T-Mobile's strong mobile coverage with their fast broadband and WiFi networks. Starting in 2026, Charter will offer services under the Spectrum Mobile for Business brand, while Comcast will use the Comcast Business Mobile name.

The companies noted that the new agreement will focus solely on providing wholesale mobile connectivity to Charter's and Comcast's business customers. Charter and Comcast's existing long-term MVNO partnership will continue to support residential and current business customers.

