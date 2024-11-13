News & Insights

Charter to acquire Liberty Broadband, Spotify reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz

November 13, 2024 — 12:16 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • Baidu (BIDU) has unveiled smart glasses that will “become a private assistant” by tracking calories, playing music, and more, FT says
  • SoftBank’s (SFTBY) Vision Fund co-CEO Rajeev Misra will step down from his leadership roles, The Information says
  • Amazon (AMZN) is officially shutting down its free, ad-supported video streaming service called Freevee, Variety reports
  • J&J (JNJ) has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration over a closely watched dispute focusing on payment methods for some hospitals that participate in a federal drug discount program, STAT reports
  • Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is planning to file for bankruptcy after merger talks with Frontier Airlines (ULCC) broke down, WSJ says

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was up 200.64, or 0.46%, to 44,111.62, the Nasdaq was up 25.00, or 0.13% to 19,306.40, and the S&P 500 was up 17.54, or 0.29%, to 6,001.53.

Read More on SBUX:

