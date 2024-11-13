Charter to acquire Liberty Broadband, Spotify reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.
1. STOCK NEWS:
- Charter (CHTR) agreed to acquire Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) in an all-stock transaction
- Spotify (SPOT) reported upbeat Q3 operating income and revenue
- Instacart (CART) reported better-than-expected Q3 results
- Rivian (RIVN) and Volkswagen (VWAGY) entered into a pact to create a new joint venture, with a total deal size of up to $5.8B
- Groupon (GRPN) reported mixed Q3 results but provided revenue guidance for Q4 and FY24
2. WALL STREET CALLS:
- Starbucks (SBUX) downgraded to Sell at Redburn Atlantic
- Wells upgraded BankUnited (BKU) on potential for takeout under Trump
- Exane downgraded RH (RH) to Underperform on growing liquidity concerns
- Caterpillar (CAT) downgraded to Underperform at Evercore ISI
- 3M (MMM) assumed with Buy from Neutral at UBS
3. AROUND THE WEB:
- Baidu (BIDU) has unveiled smart glasses that will “become a private assistant” by tracking calories, playing music, and more, FT says
- SoftBank’s (SFTBY) Vision Fund co-CEO Rajeev Misra will step down from his leadership roles, The Information says
- Amazon (AMZN) is officially shutting down its free, ad-supported video streaming service called Freevee, Variety reports
- J&J (JNJ) has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration over a closely watched dispute focusing on payment methods for some hospitals that participate in a federal drug discount program, STAT reports
- Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is planning to file for bankruptcy after merger talks with Frontier Airlines (ULCC) broke down, WSJ says
4. MOVERS:
- Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) and Altus Power (AMPS) increase after reporting quarterly results
- Spire Global (SPIR) higher after announcing it will sell its maritime business to Kpler for approximately $241M
- Dave (DAVE) and Honest Company (HNST) gain after reporting Q3 results and raising guidance for FY24, respectively
- Progyny (PGNY) and ZoomInfo (ZI) lower after reporting quarterly results
- SoundHound AI (SOUN) falls after Ladenburg downgraded the stock to Neutral following the release of its quarterly results
5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:
- Skyworks (SWKS) reported Q4 results and provided guidance for Q1
- Rocket Lab (RKLB) reported Q3 results, with EPS and revenue beating consensus
- Cava Group (CAVA) reported Q3 results, with CEO Brett Schulman commenting, “Our third quarter results demonstrate the strength of our Mediterranean category-defining brand and the broad appeal of our unique value proposition”
- Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) reported Q3 results and narrowed its guidance for FY24
- MasterCard (MA) provided its performance objectives for 2025-2027
INDEXES:
Near midday, the Dow was up 200.64, or 0.46%, to 44,111.62, the Nasdaq was up 25.00, or 0.13% to 19,306.40, and the S&P 500 was up 17.54, or 0.29%, to 6,001.53.
