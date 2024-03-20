Chart of the Day: What's Cooking at Williams-Sonoma

The Chart of the Day belongs to the high end houseware company Williams-Sonoma (WSM) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2/ 9 the stock gained 33.35%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, travel, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

175.50+ Weighted Alpha

151.04% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 29.75% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 82.22%

Technical support level at $287.87

Recently traded at $293.36 with 50 day moving average of $224.03

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $18.30 billion

P/E 19.10

Dividend yield 1.26%

Revenue projected to decrease .70% this year and grow 2.40% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 3.40% this year, increase another 5.90% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.00% or the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 4 strong buy, 1 buy, 16 hold and 4 under perform recommendation this month

Their price targets are between $175 and $330 with a consensus of $272

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 292 to 98 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 71 to 9 for the same result

Value Line give the company its above average rating of 2 with a price target of $198

CFRAs MarketScope has a 4 star hold rating and a price target of $241

21,150 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

