Chart of the Day: Walmart (WMT) Posts Record High

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to Walmart (WMT). I found the stock by using Barchart.com to find the "Barchart New Highs" page, and then I clicked on pull-down to select stocks with new 52-week highs. I then viewed the stocks on the list with the FlipCharts feature.

Walmart on Thursday posted a new record high, closing the day up +1.24%. Walmart has moved higher on a sustained basis since May and has been in a rally mode for the past three weeks. Barchart’s overall average Opinion is showing a 100% Buy on Walmart.

Profile: Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better by providing the opportunity to shop in both retail stores and through eCommerce, and to access its other service offerings. Through innovation, it strives to continuously improve a customer-centric experience that seamlessly integrates its eCommerce and retail stores in an omni-channel offering that saves time for customers. By leading on price, it earns the trust of customers every day by providing a broad assortment of quality merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). EDLP is the company's pricing philosophy under which it prices items at a low price every day. Everyday low cost (EDLC) is the company's commitment to control expenses so its cost savings can be passed along to customers. It has 3 reportable segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam's Club. It maintains principal offices in Bentonville, Arkansas.

