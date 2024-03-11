Chart of the Day: Vistra Energy - Rising Energy Consumption

The Chart of the Day belongs to the utility company Vistra Energy (VST) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/ 2 the stock gained 74.52%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

184.40+ Weighted Alpha

130.88% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 41.00% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 86.21%

Technical support level at $58.05

Recently traded at $60.49 with 50 day moving average of $44.44

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $121.04 billion

P/E 44.06

Dividend yield 1.36%

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow .90% this year and grow another 4.10% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 15.90% this year, increase an additional .20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 140.40% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy, 2 buy and 2 hold recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $26 to $63 - very wide range for a utility and a consensus price target if $50 for a 17% loss. This make no sense with all the strong buy and buy ratings

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 3 to 0 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 1 to 0 for the same result

Value Line rates the stock it's highest average rating of 1 and has a price target of $41 for an 30% loss This makes no sense either

CFRAs MarketScope has a buy rating

10,960 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

