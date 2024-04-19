Chart of the Day: Victory Capital - Asset Management

The Chart of the Day belongs to the asset management company Victory Capital (VCTR). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 1/ 18 the stock gained 33.59%.

VCTR Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. Its investment products include actively and passively managed mutual funds; rules-based and active exchange traded funds; institutional separate accounts; variable insurance products; alternative investments; and private closed-end funds; and a 529 Education Savings Plan. The company also offers strategies through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts, unified managed accounts through wrap account programs, Collective Investment Trusts, and undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

62.15+ Weighted Alpha

52.39% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 13.75% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 75.88%

Technical support level at $44.93

Recently traded at $45.90 with 50 day moving average of $40.10

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $2.96 billion

P/E 10.06

Dividend yield 2.82%

Revenue expected to increase 7.50% this year and another 19.00% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 30.40% this year and an additional 14.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 21.80% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy, 4 buy and 3 hold recommendation in place on the stock

Analysts price targets are between $32 and $65 with a mid-point of $44

Value Line rated the stock an average 3

CFRA's MarketScope Advisor rates the stock a buy

MorningStar gives the stock an average 3 star rating with a Fair Value estimate of $46.68

1,710 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

