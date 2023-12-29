Chart of the Day: Verra Mobility Provides Smart Mobility Technology Solutions

The Chart of the Day belongs to the software developer Verra Mobility (VRRM) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 10 /9 the stock gained 18.50%.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions to national, state, and local government agencies, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety cameras to detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

65.70+ Weighted Alpha

75.02% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

20 new highs and up 16.59% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.40%

Technical support level at $22.99

Recently traded at $23.12 with 50 day moving average of $20.72

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $3.86 billion

P/E 23.08

Revenue expected to grow 9.00% this year and another 6.60% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 7.80% this year, an additional 9.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 8.82% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 4 strong buy, 1 buy and 2 hold recommendations on the stock

Analysts price target are between $19 and $27 with a consensus of $24.50 for a 6.00% gain

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 90 to 22 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 13 to 3 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock an above average rating of 2

CFRA's MarketScope gives the stock a hold

1,850 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

