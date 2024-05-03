Chart of the Day: US Lime & Minerals - More New Highs

The Chart of the Day belongs to the basic material company US Lime & Minerals (USLM). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 4/ 22 the stock gained 8.76%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers. In addition, it has various royalty interests with respect to oil and gas rights in natural gas wells located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

103.26+ Weighted Alpha

102.12% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

7 new highs and up 10.82% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 76.45%

Technical support level at $319.20

Recently traded at $326.68 with 50 day moving average of $290.59

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.83 billion

P/E 22.17

Dividend yield .27%

Not presently covered by Wall Street so there are no Revenue or Earnings projections

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Value Line rate the stock an above average 2 and notes it has a Price Growth Persistence in the 85 percentile

CFRAs MarketScope has a rating

MorningStar gives the stock an below average 2 star rating with a Fair Value of $269

1,260 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

