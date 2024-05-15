Chart of the Day: Universal Stainless & Alloy -- Solid

The Chart of the Day belongs to basic metals company Universal Steel & Alloy (USAP) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2 /15 the stock gained 57.40%.

USAP Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers, which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar. It also offers conversion services on materials supplied by its customers. The company's products are used in aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, heavy equipment, and general industrial markets. It sells its products to service centers, forgers, rerollers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

227.48+ Weighted Alpha

245.40% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 32.52% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.59%

Technical support level at $31.50

Recently traded at $32.89 with 50 day moving average of $25.44

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $302 million

P/E 32.44

Revenue expected to grow 14.10% this year and another 3.80% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 245.30% this year, an additional 32.80% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 3.15% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 1 buy and 1 hold recommendation

Value Line has the stock rated and an average 3

CFRAs MarketScope has a buy rating

MorningStar gives the stock an average 3 star rating with a Fair Value of $42.60 for a 24% gain

Only 2,320 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

