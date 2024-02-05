Chart of the Day: TransDigm - Plane Parts

The Chart of the Day belongs to the aircraft components company TransDigm (TDG) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 1/10 the stock gained 10.72%.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, cockpit security components and systems, cockpit displays, engineered audio, radio and antenna systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, thermal protection and insulation products, lighting and control technology, and parachutes. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; electro-mechanical actuators for space applications; hydraulic/electromechanical actuators and fuel valves for land-based gas turbines; refueling systems for heavy equipment used in mining, construction, and other industries; and turbine controls for the energy and oil and gas markets. This segment serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

100% technical buy signals

63.00+ Weighted Alpha

57.87% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 13.26% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 80.00%

Technical support level at $1,113.82

Recently traded at $1,123.76 with 50 day moving average of $1,011.46

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $62.47 billion

P/E 46.87

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 15.90% this year and another 9.50% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 25.00% this year, an additional 16.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 16.50% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 12 strong buy, 3 buy,6 hold and 1 sell recommendation this month

Analysts price targets are $705 to $1,275 - very wide range - with a consensus of $1,101 which is 2% below its recent price - If consensus is 2% loss why all the strong buy and buy recommendations?

Value Line gives the stock an average rating of 3 with an 18 month price target of $1,306 for a 15% gain

CFRAs MarketScope has a 4 star buy rating but a 12 month price target of $1,081 for a 3% loss - why are they telling you to buy something you will loose money on??

15,040 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

