Chart of the Day: Things Go Better With COKE

The Chart of the Day belongs to the independent Coca-Cola bottler and distributor Coca Cola Consolidated (COKE). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/7 the stock gained 38.73%.

COKE Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrup with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company distributes products for various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores, convenience stores, and drug stores; and restaurants, schools, amusement parks, and recreational facilities, as well as through vending machine outlets. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and changed its name to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. in January 2019. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

98.74+ Weighted Alpha

82.48% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 28.68% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 80.43%

Technical support level at $924.67

Recently traded at $934.96 with 50 day moving average of $752.54

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $8.70 billion

P/E 14.19

Dividend yield .54%

Revenue expected to grow 11.50% this year but be down 1.70% next year

Earnings estimates are not given

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Only one Wall Street analysts issued a hold recommendation on the stock

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 614 to 46 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 167 to 8 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its above average rating of 2 and has a 3 to 5 year price projection of $465 - $695 which is actually below its current price??????

CFRA's MarketScope gives the stock a buy rating

39,330 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

