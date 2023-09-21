Chart of the Day: Textron (TXT) Breaks Out to Record High

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to Textron (TXT). I found the stock by using Barchart.com to find the "Barchart New Highs" page, and then I clicked on pull-down to select stocks with new 52-week highs. I then viewed the stocks on the list with the FlipCharts feature.

Textron (TXT) on Wednesday broke out to a new record high and closed the day sharply higher by +4.93%. Textron on Wednesday extended the rally that began earlier this year in May and took out the previous record high that was posted just over a month ago in August. Barchart’s Overall Average Opinion on Textron is an 88% Buy.

Profile: Textron Inc. is a global multi-industry company that manufactures aircraft, automotive engine components and industrial tools. It also offers solutions and services for aircraft, fastening systems, and industrial products and components. Its products include commercial and military helicopters, light- and mid-size business jets, plastic fuel tanks, automotive trim products, golf carts and utility vehicles, turf-car equipment, industrial pumps and gears, engineered fastening systems and solutions, and other industrial products. It is also a commercial finance company in select markets. Textron is known globally for its most recognizable and valuable brand names, such as Bell Helicopter, Cessna Aircraft Company, Jacobsen, Kautex, E-Z-GO and Greenlee. Textron operates through five segments: Bell, Textron Systems, Textron Aviation, Industrial and Finance.

