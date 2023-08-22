Chart of the Day: Sterling Infrastructure - Build Back Better

The Chart of the Day belongs to heavy construction company Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 5/3 the stock gained 84.31%.STRL Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Sterling Infrastructure Inc. operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii. E-Infrastructure Solutions projects develop advanced, large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy and more. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Sterling Infrastructure Inc., formerly known as Sterling Construction Company Inc., is based in THE WOODLANDS, Texas.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals193.20+ Weighted Alpha193.44% gain in the last yearTrend Seeker buy signalAbove its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages12 new highs and up 33.56% in the last monthRelative Strength Index 67.83%Technical support level at $76.15Recently traded at $77.41 with 50 day moving average of $61.22

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $2.37 billionP/E 21.25Revenue expected to grow by 13.00% this year and another 9.20% next yearEarnings estimated to increase 17.50% this year, an additional 14.90% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 11.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 2 strong buy and 1 hold opinions on the stockAnalysts have a price target of $80 to $86 with a consensus of $83The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 128 to 5 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 17 to 2 for the same resultValue Line gives the stock its highest rating of 1CFRA's MarketScope rates it a strong buy4,370 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

