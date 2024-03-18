Chart of the Day: Stellantis - Back in the Driver's Seat

The Chart of the Day belongs to the international auto manufacturer Stellantis (STLA) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2/ 7 the stock gained 21.23%.

STLA Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

83.50+ Weighted Alpha

68.94% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 9.66% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.66%

Technical support level at $28.22

Recently traded at $28.50 with 50 day moving average of $24.26

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $89.29 billion

Wall Street analysts typically do not follow foreign stocks ---- Since this is headquartered in the Netherlands it gets less coverage

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 10 strong buy, 2 buy, 3 hold and 1 under perform recommendations this month

Their price targets are between $21 and $41 with a consensus of $31 for a 9% gain

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 22 to 3 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 3 to 1 for the same result

Value Line does not cover foreign stocks

CFRAs MarketScope has a 4 star buy rating and a price target of $28

44,080 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

