Chart of the Day: Stantec - Consulting is Profitable

The Chart of the Day belongs to the infrastructure consulting firm Stantec (STN). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2/ 14 the stock gained 2.60%.

STN Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Stantec Inc. provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It also offers planning and design consulting services to clients in residential, logistics, retail, infrastructure, energy, higher education, and urban regeneration sectors; architectural and interior design, and planning services in the science and technology, commercial workplace, higher education, residential, and hospitality markets. In addition, it provides transportation planning and engineering services; project delivery consultancy services for mining, resources, and industrial infrastructure projects; and paleontological and archaeological services for the rail, transportation, water, and power and energy sectors. Further, the company offers environmental and cultural resource compliance services, as well as serves science and technology, commercial workplace, higher education, residential, and hospitality markets. Additionally, it is involved in the design, development, and delivery of sustainable projects; and design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation activities. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

48.80+ Weighted Alpha

44.59% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

10 new highs and up 4.42% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 64.76%

Technical support level at $83.85

Recently traded at $84.53 with 50 day moving average of $80.30

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap 9.56 billion

P/E 30.42

Dividend yield .69%

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 13.00% this year and grow another 11.60% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 19.00% this year, increase an additional 15.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 7.02% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 6 strong buy, 3 buy, and 2 hold recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $81 to $93 - consensus price target $87.54 for a 4% gain

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 77 to 7 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 18 to 0 for the same result

Value Line rates the stock it's average rating of 3 but has a price target of $89 for a 5% gain — They also give the stock very high marks for Price stability and Earnings predictability

CFRAs MarketScope has a buy rating

2,540 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.