Chart of the Day: SPX Technologies - Building Products for the Future

The Chart of the Day belongs to the building products company SPX Technologies (SPXC) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2/ 1 the stock gained 6.48%.

SPXC Price vs Daily Moving Averages

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. It offers its products under the Marley, Recold, SGS, Cincinnati Fan, Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brands. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, inspection and rehabilitation equipment, and robotic systems under the Radiodetection, Pearpoint, Schonstedt, Dielectric, Riser Bond, Warren G-V, Cues, ULC Robotics, and Sensors & Software brands; and collection systems, communication technologies, and obstruction lighting products under the Genfare, TCI, Flash Technology, Sabik Marine, Sealite, Avlite, and ECS brands. The company markets its products through independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as SPX Corporation and changed its name to SPX Technologies, Inc. in August 2022. SPX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

61.20+ Weighted Alpha

52.82% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 11.43% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 66.84%

Technical support level at $109.28

Recently traded at $110.37 with 50 day moving average of $100.31

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $5.04 billion

P/E 26.15

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 20.00% this year and grow another 7.90% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 39.00% this year, increase an additional 9.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 18.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy, and 1 hold recommendation this month

Analysts price targets are $90 to $118 - with a consensus of $104 - 6% below its recent price ( weird with all the string buy and buy opinions)

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 165 to 10 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 20 to 1 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its average rating of 3 with a price target of $114 for a 5% gain

CFRAs MarketScope has a hold rating

3,460 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.