Chart of the Day: Sprout Farmers Market - Individual Investors and the Pros Disagree

The Chart of the Day belongs to the grocer Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 8/18 the stock gained 7.36%.

SFM Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

53.05+ Weighted Alpha

51.35% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 6.68% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 60.80%

Technical support level at $42.40

Recently traded at $42.08 with 50 day moving average of $39.60

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $4.37 billion

P/E 15.74

Revenue expected to grow 5.70% this year and another 6.70% next year

Earning estimated to increase 14.60% this year, an additional 1.80% next year and continue compounding at an annual rate of 7.72% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 9 hold and 5 sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $26 and $43 with a consensus of $35.50

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 101 to 10 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investor voting 10 to 1 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its highest rating of 1 with a 3 to 5 year price target between $45 and $70

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a 2 star sell with a price target of $31 for a 28% loss

17,700 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.