Chart of the Day: Smith-Midland - Undiscovered Concrete Products Company

The Chart of the Day belongs to the concrete products company Smith-Midlands (SMID) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 10 /12 the stock gained 81.83%.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations. The company also provides Easi-Set utility vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels to absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms, an erosion control module for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding. In addition, it licenses its proprietary products in the United States, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Mexico, New Zealand, and Trinidad. The company markets its products through in-house sales force and independent sales representatives to contractors performing public and private construction contracts, such as construction of commercial buildings, public and private roads and highways, airports, and municipal utilities; and federal, state, and local transportation authorities. Smith-Midland Corporation was founded in 1960 and is based in Midland, Virginia.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

135.20+ Weighted Alpha

79.05% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 59.92% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 81.07%

Technical support level at $36.52

Recently traded at $36.44 with 50 day moving average of $24.18

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $199 million

P/E 343.45

Undiscovered by Wall Street analysts so there aren't Revenue and Earnings projections

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

The individual investors on Motley Fool haven't voted on this stock yet

Value Line gives it the average rating of 3 and notes a 3 year total return of 265%

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a hold

Only 864 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

