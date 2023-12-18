Chart of the Day: Simpson Manufacturing - Wood is Still King

The Chart of the Day belongs to the wood products company Simpson Manufacturing (SSD). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11 /14 the stock gained 22.33%.

SSD Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, structural steel construction, and cold-formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitate the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

116.70+ Weighted Alpha

110.53% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 22.35% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 81.80%

Technical support level at $190.51

Recently traded at $189.80 with 50 day moving average of $153.72

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $8.21 billion

P/E 23.40

Dividend yield .55%

Revenue expected to grow 3.70% this year and another .90% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 9.00% this year, grow again by 1.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 5.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy, 1 buy, and 1 hold recommendation on the stock

Analysts price target are between $160 and $184 – despite positive recommendations the average price target in $170.20 which is about 11% below today's price

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 402 to 26 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 98 to 5 for the same result

Value Line give the stock an above average rating of 2 but has an 18 month price target of $130 - which is about 46% below today's price

CFRA's MarketScope gives the stock a strong buy recommendation

2,860 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

