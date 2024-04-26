Chart of the Day: Silvercrest Metals

The Chart of the Day belongs to the precious metal miner Silvercrest Metals (SILV) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 3/ 11 the stock gained 37.70%.

SILV Price vs Daily Moving Averages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

52.48+ Weighted Alpha

26.62% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 27.38% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 70.88%

Technical support level at $7.91

Recently traded at $8.47 with 50 day moving average of $6.40

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.20 billion

P/E 10.05

Revenue expected to decrease 15.50% this year and increase again by another 2.50% next year

Earnings estimated to decrease 55.70% this year and decrease again an additional 2.90% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy, 2 buy and 3 hold recommendations in place on the stock

Analysts price targets are between $7.50 and $9.50 with a consensus of $8.50

CFRAs MarketScope has a strong buy rating

MorningStar gives the stock an average 3 star rating

6,850 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

