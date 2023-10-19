Chart of the Day: SEACOR Marine - Overlooked by Wall Street - Discovered by Individual Investors

The Chart of the Day belongs to the marine shipping services company SEACOR Marine Holdings (SMHI) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 9/27 the stock gained 5.27%.

SMHI Price vs Daily Moving Averages

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 60 support vessels, of which 58 were owned or leased-in, and two were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties. It serves integrated national and international oil companies, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oil field service and construction companies, as well as offshore wind farm operators and offshore wind farm installation and maintenance companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

129.20+ Weighted Alpha

115.77% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

6 new highs and up 7.48% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 63.53%

Technical support level at $13.91

Recently traded at $14.29 with 50 day moving average of $12.80

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $385 million

Wall Street is not covering yet so there are no Revenue and Earnings projections

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 101 to 8 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 6 to 1 fro the same result

Value Line rates the stock its average rating of 3

CFRAs Marketscope has a sell recommendation

7,210 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

