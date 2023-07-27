Chart of the Day: Science Applications - Great IT Solutions

The Chart of the Day belongs to IT Services company Science Applications International (SAIC) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 6/6 the stock gained 9.14%.SAIC Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals25.60+ Weighted Alpha25.22% gain in the last yearTrend Seeker buy signalAbove its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages17 new highs and up 9.14% in the last monthRelative Strength Index 77.41%Technical support level at $116.61Recently traded at $118.76 with 50 day moving average of $107.73

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $6.35 billionP/E 14.99Dividend yield 1.26%Revenue expected to decrease by 6.60% this year but increase again by .50% next yearEarnings estimated to decrease by 5.20% this year, then increase again by 6.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 4.30% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 2 strong buy, 3 buy, and 3 hold opinions on the stockAnalysts price targets are $105 to $130Value Line ranks the stock its highest rating of 1 but strangely has an 18 month price target of $106 which is a 10% lossCFRAs MarketScope rates it a 3 star hold6,360 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

