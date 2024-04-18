Chart of the Day: Schwab (SCHW) Posts 13-Month High

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW). I found the stock by using Barchart.com to find the "Barchart New Highs" page, and then I clicked on pull-down to select stocks with new 52-week highs. I then viewed the stocks on the list with the FlipCharts feature.

Schwab on Wednesday edged to a new 13-month high early in the session, although it then fell back with the rest of the market to close down -0.78%. Schwab over the past year has been posting higher highs, and higher lows, possibly suggesting basing action for larger gains. Barchart’s Overall Average Opinion on Schwab is a 100% Buy.

Profile: The Charles Schwab Corporation is a savings and loan holding company, providing wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody and financial advisory services. The company's main subsidiaries include Charles Schwab & Co. (securities broker-dealer), Charles Schwab Investment Management (an investment advisor' for Schwab's proprietary mutual funds and Schwab's exchange-traded funds) and Charles Schwab Bank (a federal savings bank). Schwab provides financial services to individuals and institutions through two reportable segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment offers retail brokerage, investment advisory, and banking and trust services as well as retirement plan and corporate brokerage services. The Advisor Services segment offers custodial, trading, banking and trust, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), independent retirement advisors and record-keepers.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.