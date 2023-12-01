Chart of the Day: SAP - 20 New Highs Last Month

The Chart of the Day belongs to the software company SAP (SAP) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11 / 2 the stock gained 14.62%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and extend applications in a cloud-native way; and SAP Business Network that enables companies to collaborate with trading partners for supply chain visibility. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio help customers to scan their operations to understand and improve their business process landscape; Experience Management solutions; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; and sustainability-related solutions. The company has a partnership Google Cloud to build the future of open data and AI for enterprises. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

46.30+ Weighted Alpha

46.95% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

20 new highs and up 18.75% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 85.12%

Technical support level at $158.09

Recently traded at $159.15 with 50 day moving average of $137.83

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $187 billion

P/E 48.59

Dividend yield 1.02%

Revenue expected to grow 3.70% this year and another 8.40% next year

Earning estimated to increase 29.20% this year, an additional 18.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 23.77% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 10 strong buy, 10 buy, 8 hold and 3 sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $125 and $179

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 337 to 49 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 70 to 7 for the same result

Value Line gives it an average rating of 3 but notes a 3-5 year price target of $175 - $240

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a 4 star buy

46,710 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

