Chart of the Day: Ryder (R) Edges to Record High

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to Ryder System (R). I found the stock by using Barchart.com to find the "Barchart New Highs" page, and then I clicked on pull-down to select stocks with new 52-week highs. I then viewed the stocks on the list with the FlipCharts feature.

Ryder (R) on Monday rallied to a new record high and closed the day up +1.41%. Ryder on Monday extended last week’s rally on above-average volume, which suggested active buying. Ryder on Monday took out the previous record high that was posted on July 31. Barchart’s Overall Average Opinion on Ryder is an 88% Buy.

Profile: Ryder System, Inc. is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

