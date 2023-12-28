Chart of the Day: PTC - Great Software Play

The Chart of the Day belongs to the software developer PTC (PTC). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11 /3 the stock gained 19.12%.

PTC Price vs Daily Moving Averages

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

52.10+ Weighted Alpha

45.68% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 13.55% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.51%

Technical support level at $174.36

Recently traded at $175.72 with 50 day moving average of $155.14

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $20.90 billion

P/E 60.20

Revenue expected to grow 10.70% this year and another 11.60% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 12.20% this year, an additional 23.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 11.40% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 12 strong buy, 3 buy and 5 hold recommendations on the stock

Analysts price target are between $130 and $210

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 90 to 22 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 13 to 3 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock an average rating of 3 with an 18 month price target of $128

CFRA's MarketScope gives the stock a hold with a 12 month price target of $155

10,790 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Special Note: With all the professionals having strong buy and buy recommendations does it make sense that their price targets are below today's price??? This is a good reason why you should do your own research and think for yourself

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.