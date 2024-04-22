Chart of the Day: Pilgrim's Pride - Healthy Meat Alternative

The Chart of the Day belongs to the major chicken processor Pligrim's Pride (PPC) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2/ 15 the stock gained 25.11%.

PPC Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls. It also provides plant-based protein offerings, ready-to-eat meals, multi-protein frozen foods, vegetarian foods and desserts. In addition, its exported products include whole chickens and chicken parts sold either refrigerated for distributors in the U.S. or frozen for distribution to export markets and primary pork cuts, hog heads, and trotters frozen for distribution to export markets. The company offers its products under the Pilgrim's, Just BARE, Gold'n Pump, Gold Kist, County Pride, Pierce Chicken, Pilgrim's Mexico, Savoro, To-Ricos, Del Dia, Moy Park, O'Kane, Richmond, Fridge Raiders, and Denny brands. It serves chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market, such as grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation operates as a subsidiary of JBS S.A.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

70.421+ Weighted Alpha

56.47% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 6.55% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 66.71%

Technical support level at $35.59

Recently traded at $35.79 with 50 day moving average of $32.67

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $8.48 billion

P/E 21.04

Revenue expected to increase 4.10% this year and another 2.20% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 78.70% this year and an additional 6.00% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy, and 3 hold recommendation in place on the stock

Analysts price targets are between $34 and $40

Value Line rated the stock an above average 2

CFRA's MarketScope Advisor rates the stock a 3 star buy with a price target of $40

MorningStar gives the stock an average 3 star rating with a Fair Value estimate of $31

8,630 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

