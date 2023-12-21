Chart of the Day: Phillips-Van Heusen - Does Anyone Dress Up Anymore?

The Chart of the Day belongs to the apparel manufacturer Phillips-Van Heusen (PVH). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11 /15 the stock gained 44.99%.

PVH Price vs Daily Moving Averages

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga, Geoffrey Beene, and True&Co., as well as various other owned, licensed, and private label brands. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores, as well as through warehouse clubs, mass market, and off-price and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price, outlet stores, and concession locations, as well as through digital commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

83.93+ Weighted Alpha

77.30% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

20 new highs and up 38.95% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 85.96%

Technical support level at $120.18

Recently traded at $119.50 with 50 day moving average of $87.92

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $7.30 billion

P/E 12.63

Dividend yield .12%

Revenue expected to grow 1.40% this year but decrease by .20% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 16.60% this year, grow again by 13.40% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 12.62% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 6 strong buy, 5 buy, and 7 hold recommendations on the stock

Analysts price target are between $80 and $158 – despite positive recommendations the average price target is $113 which is about 6% below today's price

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 209 to 27 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 49 to 3 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock an above average rating of 2 but has an 18 month price target of $92 - which is about 25% below today's price?????

CFRA's MarketScope gives the stock a 4 star strong buy recommendation but has a price target of $125 only 2% above today's price — 4 star buy for only 2%?????

13,080 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Special Note: With all the professionals having strong buy and buy recommendations does it make sense that their price targets are below today's price??? This is a good reason why you should do your own research and think for yourself

