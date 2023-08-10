Chart of the Day: Par Pacific is Par for the Course

The Chart of the Day belongs to agricultural loan agency oil & gas company Par Pacific (PARR) I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 6/7 the stock gained 50.44%.PARR Price vs Daily Moving AVerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 121 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals96.02+ Weighted Alpha100.06% gain in the last yearTrend Seeker buy signalAbove its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages18 new highs and up 30.27% in the last monthRelative Strength Index 90.04%Technical support level at $33.48Recently traded at $36.18 with 50 day moving average of $26.98

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $2.14 billionP/E 3.60

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 1 strong buy and 2 buy opinions on the stockAnalysts gave price targets of $29 to $40The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 11 to 1 for the stock to beat the market with their most experienced investors voting 2 to 0 for the same resultValue Line gives the stock its an above average rating of 2CFRAs MarketScope rates it a strong buy2,980 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

