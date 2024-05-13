Chart of the Day: Oscar Health - Under Valued

The Chart of the Day belongs to health insurance company Oscar Health (OSCR). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 4 /17 the stock gained 39.25%.

OSCR Price Vs Daily Moving Averages

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

195.86+ Weighted Alpha

212.45% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 44.85% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 78.41%

Technical support level at $21.17

Recently traded at $21.64 with 50 day moving average of $15.75

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $4.97 billion

Revenue expected to grow 42.90% this year and another 13.80% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 97.50% this year, an additional 1,866.70% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 75.90% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy, 1 buy and 1 hold recommendation

Their price targets are $8 to $25 with a consensus of $23

Value Line has the stock unrated

CFRAs MarketScope has a sell rating

MorningStar gives the stock a Fair Value of $28.25

3,750 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

