Chart of the Day: NuStar Energy - Pumping Profits

The Chart of the Day belongs to the midstream energy company NuStar Energy (NS) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 1/ 23 the stock gained 16.21%.

NS Price vs Daily Moving Averages

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment offers storage, handling, and other services for refined products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and other liquids. The Fuels Marketing segment provides bunkering operations in the Gulf Coast; and blending operations with Central East System primarily for ship owners, marketers, and traders. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

64.64+ Weighted Alpha

51.92% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 10.61% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 75.52%

Technical support level at $23.70

Recently traded at $24.35 with 50 day moving average of $21.25

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $3.02 billion

P/E 26.51

Dividend yield 6.72%

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 7.00% this year then grow another 1.30% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 56.50% this year, increase an additional 19.40% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 28.92% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 2 buy, and 7 hold recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $20 to $24 - consensus price target $22 for a 9% loss

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 339 to 20 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 50 to 3 for the same result

Value Line has a price target of $21 for a 10% loss

CFRAs MarketScope has a hold rating

14,420 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

