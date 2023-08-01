Chart of the Day: NewMarket - ICE Performance Enhancement Products

The Chart of the Day belongs to internal combustion engine performance enhancement products company NewMarket (NEU) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 7/3 the stock gained 9.59%.NEU Price vs Daily Moving Averages

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils. It also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. In addition, the company engages in the marketing of antiknock compounds, as well as contracted manufacturing and services activities; and owns and manages a real property in Virginia. It operates in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals57.10+ Weighted Alpha45.32% gain in the last yearTrend Seeker buy signalAbove its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages15 new highs and up 12.32% in the last monthRelative Strength Index 74.67%Technical support level at $443.62Recently traded at $451.65 with 50 day moving average of $413.44

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $4.32 billionP/E 12.41Dividend yield 2.01%Earnings expected to increase at compound at an annual rate of 7.70% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave a hold opinion on the stockThe individual investors on Motley Fool voted 257 to 11 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 38 to 1 for the same resultValue Line gives the stock its highest rating of 1 and has an 18 month price target of $276 to $467CFRAs MarketScope rates it a buy2,360 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

