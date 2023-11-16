Chart of the Day: NewMarkes - Featured Again!

I try not to feature the same stock too often but NewMarket (NEU) popped up near the top of my screener again. I last featured the company on 8/1 when the stock was at 451.65 compared to its close today at 510.61 - a nice gain of 58.96 or 13% in about 75 days.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the chemical company NewMarkes (NEU) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/ 2 the stock gained 5.30%.

NEU Price vs Daily Moving Averages

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils. It also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. In addition, the company engages in the marketing of antiknock compounds, as well as contracted manufacturing and services activities; and owns and manages a real property in Virginia. It operates in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

67.00+ Weighted Alpha

68.00% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 12.96% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 70.90%

Technical support level at $506.09

Recently traded at $510.61 with 50 day moving average of $465.65

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $4.9 billion

P/E 12.14

Dividend yield 1.70%

Not widely followed by Wall Street so no Revenue and Earnings projections

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 259 to 11 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 41 to 1 for the same result

Value Line rates its above average of 2

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a strong buy

2,420 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

