Chart of the Day: MicroStrategy - Analytics Software

The Chart of the Day belongs to the analytics software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 10 / 23 the stock gained 58.78%.

MSTR Price vs Daily Moving Averages

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting, which offers customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, as well as helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that provides free and paid learning options, as well as holds and acquires bitcoin. The company offers its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including banking, technology, consulting, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

168.30+ Weighted Alpha

195.80% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

4 new highs and up 26.32% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 74.41%

Technical support level at $581.67

Recently traded at $599.39 with 50 day moving average of $436.93

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $8.71 billion

P/E 165.53

Revenue expected to grow 1.10% this year and another 2.70% next year

Earning estimated to increase 118.90% this year, decrease an additional 89.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 4 strong buy opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $510 and $670

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 246 to 56 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 55 to 14 for the same result

Value Line gives it the above average rating of 2

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a strong sell

25,550 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

