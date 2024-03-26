Chart of the Day: Matador Resources --- Bull Fight?

The Chart of the Day belongs to the independent oil & gas company Matador Resources (MTDR). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2/ 16 the stock gained 15.54%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company sells natural gas to unaffiliated independent marketing companies and unaffiliated midstream companies. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

46.85+ Weighted Alpha

53.51% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 12.88% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 76.77%

Technical support level at $67.31

Recently traded at $68.55 with 50 day moving average of $59.64

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $8.11 billion

P/E 10.14

Dividend yield 1.03%

Revenue projected to grow 15.70% this year and grow another 12.20% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 4.10% this year, increase an additional 17.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.41% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 8 strong buy, 5 buy, and 1 hold recommendation this month

Their price targets are between $62 and $84 with a consensus of $73

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 38 to 6 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 6 to 3 for the same result

Value Line give the company its average rating of 3 with a price target of $82 for a 20% gain

CFRAs MarketScope has a 3 star hold rating and a price target of $64

9,740 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

